BRANT UNITED WAY: Lansdowne garden nurtures kids

In the heart of Lansdowne Children’s Centre, a child sits comfortably among new courtyard gardens, sifting dry soil through his fingers. He stands slowly, reaches for a watering can, and carefully waters nearby flowers. He sets the can down, quickly rubs his hands together to shake off the soil, and smiles with a sense of accomplishment and pride. He knows that this plant will survive because he has watered it.

Never before has he spent so much time in a garden. Normally, he prefers clean, dry hands — but in this garden the world seems just a little bit different. It’s a calm, quiet place where something he has been part of is now full of colour and life. He knows it brings smiles to the faces of many people, including his mother.

Through funding from Brant United Way community impact grants, this natural outdoor environment was designed, planted, watered, and decorated by 20 youth, staff, volunteers, and Lansdowne families. Intended to support positive youth development, clinical goals, and leisure education, the sensory garden has nurtured so much more.

Lots of good things are growing in this garden. Vegetables are ripe, flowers are in bloom, and frequent flyer butterflies are almost, but not quite, within reach of curious children.

Self-esteem is also plentiful. Because no garden is complete without coloured stones, birdhouses, and a music wall, youth leaders emerged to provide some expert guidance and carpentry advice. Other youth developed new skills while handling a hammer and nails for the first time. If you haven’t held a hammer and nails in a while, try it. It sounds easier than it is.

Beyond the decorations, but equally valued, are the tomatoes, peppers, and onions grown in garden boxes. Vegetables have been picked and, although there’s not enough to can, there is plenty to share.

This generosity represents the commitment and care of all those associated with the Lansdowne garden.

To a child with special needs, this garden is a place of fulfilment and wonder. A place to stretch, breathe fresh summer air, and explore newfound independence and friendships.

There is something magical about planting a seed and watching it grow. It’s amazing what a sprinkle of wildflowers and some soil can do.

