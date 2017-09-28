Just because it’s legal, that doesn’t make it good

Politics and pot. It has a ring to it, doesn’t it?

I was reading an article regarding the mayor’s outrage on the distribution of marijuana. Is that really the issue — who can make the most money: entrepreneurs, small businesses, or the government? The questions that should be asked are how many lives will this decision impact? How many impaired tragedies will we face? What kind of message are we sending our young people, our next generation, and our future leaders? That it’s OK to engage in mind-altering activities as long as the government can make money from it?

There is an organization called MADD that fights diligently for the rights of the innocent against drinking and driving, more or less for any impairment that might alter and endanger our children and loved ones.

Now, their position just became more complicated. We now not only have to be aware of alcohol-related tragedy but people operating a two-ton piece of equipment on our streets while under the influence of marijuana. Not that we didn’t have to worry about that before, but now it’s legal!

Do you remember the government advertisement “this is your brain, and this is your brain on drugs”, and it was a fried egg? I guess that’s not relevant now that it’s legal. I can’t wait to see the warning label on a bag of pot: Do not operate heavy machinery, may cause you to become anxious and paranoid. Do not mix with alcohol as it may intensify the reaction. May destroy brain cells. And my favourite, don’t try to form too many sentences together at once, as it may sound stupid.

So, Mr. Mayor, I am not concerned about the small businesses and the entrepreneurs and who will profit from this insanity. If anything, I think the provincial government should allow municipalities to decide whether to legalize pot in their own cities and let us decide. It won’t stop it, but if you have to drive somewhere to buy it legally, it might slow it down.

People will always find ways to make themselves feel better physically and mentally, whether it’s alcohol, cocaine, heroin, pills, or pot. That doesn’t mean society has to condone it for all the wrong reasons.

Just saying.

Peter Sheere, Brantford