BRANT UNITED WAY: All that kids can be

Little rascals or superheroes in the making? This group of young day camp explorers are likely a bit of both. At Brant United Way we believe that day camp is a perfect place for kids to be kids.

Unplugging children from the digital world and screen time isn’t always easy. Children are natural explorers but it seems more than ever that kids need encouragement to play and enjoy the outdoors.

For those that like climbing trees, playing tag, or hiking in the woods, day camps are a great place to spend the summer.

For many families, camp is part of a regular summertime routine. For others, it is not. For families facing financial struggles, sending a child to camp would not be possible without the support of Brant United Way. This summer, 200 children had their first YMCA day camp experience because of local donations to Brant United Way.

Camps are an opportunity that all children deserve. It’s more than just a place to hang out for the summer. Camp provides children with important lifelong skills and contributes to a child’s physical and mental health, independence and self-confidence. It helps fuel an appreciation of nature, curiosity, creativity, and supportive risk-taking (these boys may have tried, but did not get to the top of the tree).

At the United Way, we understand that camp is also a place where parents can be sure that their child is safe, productive, and spending time with other children. It is important for parents to know that their child has been included and had a fun and exciting summertime experience.

Research shows that the camp experience promotes learning and development. Although the benefits that parents and experts associate with the camp experience are important, the real experts are the campers themselves.

What’s important to a 12-year-old camper? “Meeting new friends at camp was the best part!”

September is here and the lazy, hazy days of summer are over. With your donation to Brant United Way, we can continue to support opportunities that allow kids to be all that they can be. Donate today at www.brantunitedway.org.