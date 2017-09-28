FOCUS ON SENIORS: Yo quiero Taco Fest

And for those with a sweet tooth, be sure to visit Candylicious for yummy treats such as candy floss and eight varieties of delicious ice cream — the perfect treat after the spicy and savoury flavours of tacos.

There will also be music in the air. DJ Spice Productions featuring Derek Sears will be playing the old familiar tunes and probably a few new ones as well.

Joining him on stage will be Matthew Campbell, a local musician who writes his own songs and plays guitar.

Between these two entertainers, you might even be able to ask for requests.

CKPC AM 1380 Hometown Radio will be riding into fall with their new AM 1380 community cruiser.

It’s all about events, activities and cool family fun.

The cruiser will be at different locations and events throughout the season. Sponsored by Harold and Goetz, and powered by Brantford Toyota, the cruiser will be joining in the fun and festivities at Taco Fest.

And what about the tacos? The GRCOA is proud to welcome Mama D’s Delicious Eats, Burrito Brothers, Devlin’s Advocate and the Brantford Best Western to the festival.

Who knows what delicious recipes these kitchens will have to offer? Their creative, mouth-watering tacos are sure to be amazing.

Taco Fest 2017 has all the makings of a great party: food, candy, ice cream, music, family and friends. Now, all we need for success is good weather — and you. It won’t be a party without you.

Muchas gracias and adios.