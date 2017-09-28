FOCUS ON SENIORS: Yo quiero Taco Fest

The countdown is on. In just 10 days, Taco Fest is coming to Harmony Square on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It seems that many people enjoy tacos. Everywhere we go, the Grand River Council on Aging (GRCOA) has heard people saying that they love tacos.
If you love tacos, and are looking for a fun and interesting way to spend a Sunday with your family and friends, Taco Fest is for you.
The entrance to Taco Fest will be on the Dalhousie Street side of Harmony Square. Here, GRCOA volunteers will be on hand to welcome you to the square and explain the rules of the friendly competition for the people’s choice award.
When you pay your $5 entry fee, you will receive a lanyard with a ballot card attached.
As you make your way around the square, you can show your lanyard to any of the taco teams in order to receive your taco.
When you have sampled all the tacos, we ask you to use the ballot to mark your favourite.
Volunteers will be on hand to collect the completed ballots. Winners of the people’s choice award, judge’s choice award and best presentation award will be announced at the end of the festival.
Bring your wallets, too, because there will be shopping available in the marketplace.
While sampling your tacos, you can wander around the square and visit booths from Sunlife Financial, Norwex, Scentsy, Cheeky Feet, Pampered Chef, Bottoms Up Leggings, Steeped Tea, Epicure, Tupperware and Tudor Doctor.
And for those with a sweet tooth, be sure to visit Candylicious for yummy treats such as candy floss and eight varieties of delicious ice cream — the perfect treat after the spicy and savoury flavours of tacos.
There will also be music in the air. DJ Spice Productions featuring Derek Sears will be playing the old familiar tunes and probably a few new ones as well.
Joining him on stage will be Matthew Campbell, a local musician who writes his own songs and plays guitar.
Between these two entertainers, you might even be able to ask for requests.
CKPC AM 1380 Hometown Radio will be riding into fall with their new AM 1380 community cruiser.
It’s all about events, activities and cool family fun.
The cruiser will be at different locations and events throughout the season. Sponsored by Harold and Goetz, and powered by Brantford Toyota, the cruiser will be joining in the fun and festivities at Taco Fest.
And what about the tacos? The GRCOA is proud to welcome Mama D’s Delicious Eats, Burrito Brothers, Devlin’s Advocate and the Brantford Best Western to the festival.
Who knows what delicious recipes these kitchens will have to offer? Their creative, mouth-watering tacos are sure to be amazing.
Taco Fest 2017 has all the makings of a great party: food, candy, ice cream, music, family and friends. Now, all we need for success is good weather — and you. It won’t be a party without you.
Muchas gracias and adios.
