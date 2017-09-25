Trial by fire

The live fire training was only a microcosm of what a firefighter could face while responding to a call. The water rescue training in the Grand River was done in flows that were only one-tenth of what crews had to dive into during peak flows this past summer.

EQUIPMENT

First, I came to a much deeper appreciation for in firefighting is the equipment.

There is a lot of it and it's treated with the utmost respect because, at its core, the equipment is what keeps the men and women in the department safe when they are doing their job.

For the water rescue exercises, we were sized for swift water drysuits on Tuesday evening. They resemble an outfit you might see on Star Trek, but they serve the purpose. While certainly not airtight by any stretch of the imagination, it kept most of the water off our bodies while we were in the water — though getting into them took a bit of a contortionist routine. The suits were supplemented with water boots, a personal flotation device jacket equipped with harnesses, a knife, a whistle and LED signal light. A helmet topped off the outfit.

For the live firefighting, we were decked out in full bunker gear: trousers, boots, jacket, balaclava, self-contained breathing apparatus backpack complete with face mask, helmet and gloves. The set combines to cover every square inch of a firefighter. I was forced the shave my beard off to get a proper seal with the face mask, which I suppose is why you see a lot of clean-shaven firemen.

To say it took some effort to “gear up” is an understatement. It got easier with a little practice through the afternoon, but was no walk in the park. It was also incredibly hot. We were putting it on in 29 C heat in the sun in Six Nations. The sweat came quick and plentiful — and that was when we were just standing around.

The gear also includes all the peripherals we used in both training scenarios, from throw bags for river rescue to the hoses for firefighting.

Perhaps what gets underestimated is the time that it takes for firefighters to care for, clean, test and store this equipment on a regular basis. There is a lot of it and if it fails or isn’t properly prepared, it can be the difference between life and death.

In addition, after every use, the firefighting gear must be decontaminated to remove carcinogens and other material from the smoke and fire that are left as residue on the surface of everything. And trust me, the smell lingers to prove it's there.

Even rolling and connecting hoses from a fire hydrant to the pumper truck, and from the pumper truck to the attack hose, took effort and time. It’s time that firefighters can’t afford to waste a moment of when they are on the scene of a house fire.

WATER RESCUE

We were told about four firefighters who almost lost their lives while rescuing folks from the water in flows of 290 cubic metres per second this past June. As another frame of reference, a few days after that incident, the river peaked during weekend flooding on June 24 at 960 cubic metres per second.

As for us, we trained in the water under the Cockshutt Road bridge in flows of 29 cubic metres per second.

Yes, that sure sounds like child’s play, but it wasn’t. Even at low flow, the river can send a hapless recreational water user into distress. Not to mention that the fire department gets called every so often to save someone from hypothermia — even in the summer.

Firefighter Wayne Robinson, our trainer, explained that the river water is close to 70 F, which over several hours of fishing, can bring a core body temperature down to dangerous levels.

Not all sections of the river are created equal, either. While the flow on the northern shore by the parking lot took only a casual paddle to negate, once we were on the other side of the bridge abutment, the flow was quicker than any amount of swimming could erase.

That’s why firefighters rely on the defensive swim.

As our first lesson in the water, Robinson and firefighter Sean Donohue walked us through the technique: With your feet downstream and in a seated position, angle your body at 45 degrees to your desired shore with your arms outstretched as guides.

Robinson has each of us float down the river a couple times to try it out.

From there, we moved on to throw bags, which are coiled lengths of rope meant to be the second stage of water rescue. Robinson said the rescue efforts scale up, starting with trying to talk the person in, followed by a throw rope, then a boat rescue and ultimately leading to a “dope on a rope,” which is the term of endearment for a tethered rescue.

For the tethered rescue, I had to swim out and save a floating Witteveen, else he eventually end up in Dunnville. For a little inspiration, I simply thought about where my next chicken schnitzel would come from if I failed. It also helped that Witteveen is a well-known serial hugger, so it wasn’t a new situation to be embracing him.

My rescue went off without a hitch, but I can’t say the same for Van Kasteren.

His tether wasn’t properly secured to his PFD, so when he grabbed a hold of Bond to float her to shore, they started heading downstream. We all got a good chuckle when he channelled his inner Hasselhoff and “Baywatched” her back to shore.

But there isn’t anything funny about a real river rescue. Even at its lowest flows, the Grand River is a powerful creature that isn’t to be trifled with.

Robinson and Donohue both shook their heads in disgust when asked about the number of people who regularly go out on the river completely unprepared for an unexpected turn of events — whether in good conditions or dangerous ones.

The last tool they showed us before we headed back for lunch was the hook — a morbid version of pool skewer that Robinson said he’s had to use on far too many occasions during his 14 years with the Brantford department to fish bodies out of the river.

LIVE FIRE

I can’t describe the moments inside the flashover container.

At least, I can’t find the words to relay the combination of awe, fear and respect that being cornered with fire instilled in me. I’ll tell you what happened as best I can, though.

According to the timestamps on photos taken by my colleague Shawn Smith from outside the container, we went in at 2:27 p.m. and I emerged at 2:46 p.m.

Those 19 minutes lasted an hour.

At its lowest temperature, the fire in the corner burned at 600 F. At its peak, just before it “flashed over” and starting licking flames toward us, it was burning at closer to 1,000 F.

Full stop.

We could not have been safer in this situation.

The Six Nations training facility is professionally designed and has been used to train departments from all over Ontario. In addition to the two Six Nations firefighters who were running the show and the two training officers from Brantford overseeing the whole operation, each participant had an experienced firefighter “buddy” watching our every move and keeping us safe.

In addition, the events inside the shipping container weren’t a true flashover like the ones firefighters must always be on the watch for in a structure fire. A flashover, which can by definition include the backdraft phenomenon popularized by the 1991 movie of the same name, is when all combustible material in an enclosed area undergoes simultaneous ignition.

Obviously, things didn’t get anywhere close to that point in the shipping container. But the Six Nations firefighters — Martin McNaughton and Riley Jamieson — were using windows, vents and doors to alternately feed in oxygen and trap heat in order to build the fire toward conditions similar to a flashover. Wood panelling hung from the ceiling helped speed up the process.

When we first entered the container, the barrel fire in the corner was already fairly involved.

We took turns with our firefighter “buddy” kneeling next to us as we held the attack hose in the ready position — no less than 15 feet away from the source of the fire. We watched as the flames licked up the rear wall of the container, then started spreading out across the ceiling.

The smoke was building and billowing toward us. We were underneath an overhead half-wall that banked the smoke back down toward the floor in front of us.

Sean Donohue, my “buddy,” explained how the smoke was a fuel for fire and, at a hot enough temperature, will ignite. Our job was to prevent that from happening.

It was claustrophobic, but we had to keep our positions.

It was killing my knees to be on the ground, but we couldn’t stand up — that’s where the heat is, after all.

It was mesmerizing to see the smoke billow and the flames grow ever closer.

“Hit it,” Donohue shouted.

That’s when, as we were trained to do, I “pencilled” the ceiling with short on-off bursts of the hose. This strategy quickly reduces the temperature of the fire and removes the conditions that need to be present for a flashover. While one of the other participants was on the hose, I watched through a thermal camera as the temperature of the fire dropped by 100 F within seconds of being “pencilled.”

After we all had a turn to pencil back the fire, we were asked if we wanted to get out or stay a while longer.

I was on my way out the door when I heard Van Kasteren say he wanted another turn.

What the hell, I’ll stay, too.

McNaugton told us to all get comfortable and sit on the floor, as he was going to “heat ‘er up.”

You mean that wasn’t hot? Uh oh.

We sat for another 10 minutes as McNaughton relayed instructions to open and close the door, as well as the overhead vent. The result was a much hotter, much larger fire than we saw the first time through.

Van Kasteren, brave soul that he was, sat on the ready with the hose as the flames licked ever closer.

Just as the conditions were met for a “mini” flashover, with the flames starting to shoot underneath the half-wall and just over our heads, the order was given to “hit it.”

The flames retreated just as quickly as the first time, which I’m sure all the firefighters knew would happen, but it was to my infinite relief.

It probably sounds like I’m being overly dramatic about all of this, especially to any firefighter who can read this experience and say, “Pfft, that’s what I call a Tuesday.”

But I’m being sincere in just how incredible this situation was, especially for someone who works at a desk like me.

I just keep thinking about how this was — by comparison to the house fire that some of the firefighters with us were up battling the night before on Campbell Street — just a tiny little controlled barrel fire.

Scaling it up in my mind to a real situation makes my brain hurt a little.

EXPERIENCE

The Brant United Way has been looking to do the firefighting experience for a while. They’ve traditionally done a fundraiser with the police, Tac for a Day, where participants get to experience the life of a police officer.

Bob Sproul, this year’s United Way campaign chair, is also a fire prevention officer with the Brantford department. He’s been a part of the campaign for several years, but has been waiting for the right time to launch the Day in the Life of a Firefighter event.

The Six Nations training facility, which opened last summer, was the key.

Without it, according to chief training officer Dave Barton, the “live fire” part of the event would have been, “pumping artificial smoke into a warehouse and having you stumble around.”

The event came together because firefighters from both Brantford and Six Nations volunteered their time to make it happen: Brantford fire captains Murray Detlor, Brook Fairless, Don Easveld and Wray Brimmer; firefighters Wayne Robinson, Jeff Walsh, Mike Tatarka and Sean Donohue; communications officers Luanne Etherington and Janice Blaj; Six Nations firefighters Martin MacNaughton and Riley Jamieson, as well as Chief Matthew Miller; Brantford fire Chief Shane Caskanette, and deputies Todd Binkley and Andrew Lillico; and chief training officer Dave Barton and assistant training officer Anna Everett.

FINAL THOUGHTS

“It was literally breathtaking,” Van Kasteren said. “You don’t realize what firefighters go through until you’re face to face with 1,000-degree fire.”

Witteveen, who calls several of the members of the department close friends, said he wanted to see first-hand what they do — to put some perspective to the stories he hears.

“We all take it for granted,” Witteveen said after the experience. “We see them out in the community and we may not think they are doing as much as they are. But to get a glimpse of what it’s like when they risk their lives … that was just freaking intense. It was unbelievable.”

Bond said the United Way will be bringing the event back in future years for their annual campaign.

“I couldn’t have expected a better day,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience.”

I would echo all sentiments of my fellow firefighting crew and strongly recommend the experience when the Brant United Way brings it back in future years.

There’s a popular quote with no attribution online that plenty of websites like to sell on T-shirts: “Firefighters — your worst nightmare is just another day at the office.”

After getting just a small glimpse inside the world of firefighting, I understand its popularity.

Thank you, Brantford Fire Department and Six Nations Fire, for giving us a chance to walk a mile in your boots. And thank you, for all that you do.