Closing one door, opening another

When life presents you with tragedy you triumph.

The Closet Door was my triumph, our triumph, in bringing a bright spot to our community.

It was a place I could – and did – gift my time and passions.

I opened the Closet Door as a gently-used clothing store in the spring of 2014 with a purpose: It was all for a cause in loving memory and tribute to my mom, Diane Hunt. A portion of the proceeds was permanently dedicated to the Brantford General Hospital's cancer clinic.

In return, the Closet Door gifted back to me, it gifted me all of you. It gifted me loving supportive friends, "Closet Squad” volunteers-turned-family, relationships with business owners (who also volunteered in store), the Millennial Network Group, the Crew Real Estate team, the LGBTQ community, local musicians, local comedians, support from a production company, production studios, community organizations, a personal photographer, and a Brant Ambassador. We all share local ambitious love.

As the Closet Door continued to grow, I grew. My events grew and now, three years later, our Facebook page has grown to over 4,000 followers.

Our ability to gift also grew. We have gifted to over 489 patients through the proceeds generated by the store and our events. Above and beyond that, we have donated over $17,000 to our local cancer care clinic.

As the Brantford Artisans' Village continues to grow, so does the expense. These future expenses would not allow our gifting to continue, as the funds simply do not exist. After wrestling with a very difficult decision, which lingered in my heart and mind, I could see it clearly that my relationships would continue – and that those who were gifted would remember.

It is at this time, with strong emotions, I announce the closure of the Closet Door.

Emotions may run high, but so does the love. I am stronger in love for the time spent and shared with all of you.