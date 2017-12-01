Union drug testing injunction ruling next Thursday

EDMONTON — A judge hearing an application from a union for an injunction to stop Suncor from starting random drug tests at oilsands facilities in northeastern Alberta is to make his ruling next Thursday.

Unifor Local 707-A says such random testing would be a violation of the worker's rights and privacy.

The union says Suncor Energy already tests workers who are involved in accidents.

Calgary-based Suncor has said random tests are needed to bolster safety at its work sites.