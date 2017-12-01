Police identify couple from missing plane

PENTICTON, B.C. — Police say the search continues for an Alberta couple who were in a small plane believed to have gone down in southeastern British Columbia.
RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says pilot 28-year-old Dominic Neron and 31-year-old passenger Ashley Bourgeault were flying from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton on Saturday when the single-engine aircraft vanished.
He says Penticton RCMP are helping the Victoria Joint Search Co-ordination Centre in the search for the missing couple and plane.
Rescue centre spokeswoman Katelyn Moores said earlier this week that the search area had been narrowed to a region 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.
She said the grid was refined based on more complete information from radar and the cellphone tower that picked up a signal from the pilot's phone at about the same time the plane was reported missing.
Heavy snowfall, low clouds and densely treed terrain has made the search effort more difficult.
By The Canadian Press
PENTICTON, B.C. — Police say the search continues for an Alberta couple who were in a small plane believed to have gone down in southeastern British Columbia.
RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says pilot 28-year-old Dominic Neron and 31-year-old passenger Ashley Bourgeault were flying from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton on Saturday when the single-engine aircraft vanished.
He says Penticton RCMP are helping the Victoria Joint Search Co-ordination Centre in the search for the missing couple and plane.
Rescue centre spokeswoman Katelyn Moores said earlier this week that the search area had been narrowed to a region 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.
She said the grid was refined based on more complete information from radar and the cellphone tower that picked up a signal from the pilot's phone at about the same time the plane was reported missing.
Heavy snowfall, low clouds and densely treed terrain has made the search effort more difficult.
By The Canadian Press
PENTICTON, B.C. — Police say the search continues for an Alberta couple who were in a small plane believed to have gone down in southeastern British Columbia.
RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says pilot 28-year-old Dominic Neron and 31-year-old passenger Ashley Bourgeault were flying from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton on Saturday when the single-engine aircraft vanished.
He says Penticton RCMP are helping the Victoria Joint Search Co-ordination Centre in the search for the missing couple and plane.
Rescue centre spokeswoman Katelyn Moores said earlier this week that the search area had been narrowed to a region 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.
She said the grid was refined based on more complete information from radar and the cellphone tower that picked up a signal from the pilot's phone at about the same time the plane was reported missing.
Heavy snowfall, low clouds and densely treed terrain has made the search effort more difficult.
By The Canadian Press