CREA wants parents to provide RRSP loans

Nearly one in five first-time homebuyers received help from a family member with a downpayment, according to a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. online survey of 3,002 mortgage consumers completed in March.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

A formalized mechanism that allows parents to transfer their RRSP savings — up to the maximum $25,000 — would help increase available downpayment amounts, reduce the amount borrowed and limit risk to the lender, CREA said.

The association wants both parents to be eligible to loan funds from their RRSPs to anyone they had previously claimed as dependents on their income tax return.

While CREA's proposal is not unreasonable, there's no obvious answer to whether people should be able to dip into retirement savings — tax-free — to fund a property downpayment, said Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business.

He's concerned the plan could be a risk for people who are undersaving for retirement and would be utilized more by wealthier families, amounting to a transfer from less wealthy families to better off ones.

It would also likely push up housing prices, he said.

"Part of what you do when you subsidize housing in any way is push up the price," he said, "which just helps property owners rather than buyers."

The biggest thing the federal government should be considering when it comes to their approach to real estate and taxation is how to add tax burden to real estate, he said — not subtract it. The government could, for example, limit how much of a principal residence's capital gains are tax exempt when it is sold.

In addition to expanding the home buyers' plan to include parents, CREA also suggested the government extend it to homeowners who relocate for work, decide to accommodate an elderly family member or suffer the loss of a spouse or a marital breakdown.

CREA also asked the government to increase the maximum withdrawal amount by $10,000 to help first-time buyers make larger downpayments and take on less debt.

— Follow @AleksSagan on Twitter.

By Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press