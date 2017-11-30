St. F.X. prof criticizes honorary degrees

He took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the 95,000-square-foot Mulroney Hall in September. The public policy institute will be dedicated to the study of government, Canada-U.S. relations, and global affairs for undergraduate students.

Mulroney said at the time that the institute was made possible by the "unparalleled generosity and support of benefactors" from the private sector, as well as $5 million from the province and another $30 million from Ottawa. Fully $10 million was raised for scholarships and bursaries.

Kent MacDonald, St. F.X. president and vice-chancellor, said in an emailed statement that Mulroney took on the fundraising challenge at the university's request.

"Although most fundraising campaigns at Canadian universities have a significant administrative overhead cost, in this case, every dollar raised by Mr. Mulroney flowed directly to St. F.X., ensuring millions of dollars in administrative savings," he said.

MacDonald said Wafic Said has supported the development of academic programming and capital infrastructure at St. F.X., including an endowed chair position that will be focused on women's empowerment and leadership.

Victor Dahdaleh's donation will "open doors to students" and has increased access for underrepresented students including Indigenous people and African-Nova Scotians, he said.

"The granting of honorary degrees at St. F.X. follows a process that is very rigorous and well defined by our senate," MacDonald said. "St. F.X. is proud of the contributions of all individuals who have received an honorary degree from our university."

McInnis, a member of the university’s senate, said nominations for honorary degrees can be "shrouded in mystery" in order to maintain confidentiality.

"Decisions have to be made at a meeting and often there is no real deliberation," he said. "While you can say it has been reviewed by the senate as a kind of oversight body, it's a fairly perfunctory process and it should be subject to greater scrutiny."

— By Brett Bundale in Halifax

By The Canadian Press