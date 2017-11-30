Election leaders' debates scrutinized

Perrault also warned that the exclusion of smaller parties in future might run afoul of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Some small parties have in the past gone to court to challenge their exclusion from the debates. But those cases failed because the debates were considered "essentially private events" that were not subject to scrutiny under the charter, he said.

"This would likely no longer be the case if the state, or an entity created by the state, were to play a role in organizing the debates."

While he'd give the commission little leeway to decide who can participate, Perrault said it should have "broad latitude" to decide the format and "editorial aspects" of the debates, such as the choice of moderator and questions to be asked. Such latitude is necessary given the rapid evolution of the mainstream media and social media landscape, he said.

Representatives of the traditional network consortium — CBC, CTV, Global Television and Radio-Canada — said they're willing to work with an independent commission. But they argued that most decisions should be left up to them since, combined, they reach the most Canadians, adhere to journalistic standards and have expertise in producing shows that people will actually watch.

The consortium did agree it would be helpful if the government was to legislate a requirement for a minimum number of debates during each election campaign, which would compel party leaders to participate.

That would do away with what CBC's Jennifer McGuire described as "the biggest flaw in the current system": the secret negotiations in which parties threaten not to participate unless the terms of the debate benefit their respective leaders.

"Each party pushes for every edge it can get, from where and when the debate takes place, to who can take part, to what format is acceptable," she told the committee. "They threaten to withhold their participation as they seek terms to give them advantage."

The consortium representatives faced some pointed questioning by Conservative MP John Nater, who repeatedly asked why the major networks refused to broadcast the debates hosted by other media outlets in 2015. He accused them of acting "like a kid in the schoolyard, that if you don't get your way, you're not playing."

Troy Reeb of Corus Entertainment, which owns Global Television, bluntly said there was no way the networks were going to "willy-nilly take a product" produced by another outlet, over whose standards they'd had no input, and put it on the air — especially not when it involved splashing the logo of the rival outlet all over the set.

The consortium would have no way of knowing what trade-offs the other outlets made behind the scenes to ensure participation by all the leaders at a time when "we knew for a fact, as members of the consortium, that one party in particular was seeking very friendly terms" in return for its participation, Reeb added.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press