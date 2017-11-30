Family 'scared' as boy released without help

The Sutherlands said they are asking the province for three things:

- to ensure their family and others have access to necessary resources to maintain the safety of their home;

- coordination between the departments of community services, health, and education to develop a shared plan of support for children like Callum;

- to continue publicly funded, evidence-based interventions past the age of six.

"I call on the government of Nova Scotia to right the egregious wrong that is our treatment of children with autism in crisis and their families. Our family and the families who have faced this before us ... need appropriate crisis intervention services," Sutherland said.

The provincial Health Department did not respond to the policy issues raised by Sutherland, referring a request for comment to the IWK.

The hospital's emailed response did not directly address Sutherland's immediate concerns. It said the needs of children with complex situations often require integrated care plans made in collaboration with the family, although it wasn't made clear how such a plan would provide help in this case.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan issued a statement saying her department understood the challenges faced by parents, adding that "our hearts go out to them."

Regan said her department has a disability support program that aims to keep children living with their families.

"We recognize individuals with complex needs may sometimes require additional, temporary supports and we continue to work through these situations in collaboration with the IWK and the families. In cases such as this, department staff would be in regular contact with the family."

Vicki Harvey, community outreach coordinator with Autism Nova Scotia, said the Sutherlands' story is not an isolated case. Although she couldn't provide statistics, Harvey said her organization has seen a "drastic increase" in calls from families and individuals dealing with similar problems.

"There is nothing to offer them," said Harvey. "So we need the government to come together to work with ... autism experts to come up with ways to provide supports and systems to the community."

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie, whose party organized Thursday's media event, said families like the Sutherlands shouldn't have to call a press conference to get their children help.

"We shouldn't be here trying to shame a government into doing the right thing," said Baillie.

Carly Sutherland said the stress of her family's situation has left her feeling like a failure.

"I have a masters degree in special education, I work with vulnerable children for a living, I have non-violent crisis intervention training — yet I can no longer manage my own precious child," she said.

