U.S. governors push Canada to relax duties

WASHINGTON — Canada is being pressed for freer trade in online goods by a number of American states, with eight state governors writing a letter seeking an expansion of Canada's low limits for online duty-free purchases.

Their letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer says the NAFTA talks are an opportunity to review the $20 limit for what Canadians can buy online without paying duties on foreign goods.

Canada has one of the strictest duty-free limits in the world for online goods — a mere fraction of the $800 Americans can spend on sites like Amazon and eBay without paying an import fee.

"Canada's ... threshold remains among the lowest in the industrialized world," says the Nov. 21 letter, signed by the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Virginia.