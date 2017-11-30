Energy stocks boost TSX amid OPEC news

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose sharply Thursday, boosted by a strengthening energy sector after a 24-nation alliance led by OPEC member Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to prolong crude output cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced 99.76 points to 16,067.48, with oil and gas company stocks up more than two per cent.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel and a group of allied oil-producing nations agreed Thursday at a meeting in Vienna to extend crude output cuts until the end of next year, continuing a policy that led to a significant rise in the price of oil over the past year.

The announcement saw oil prices, which have been falling all week, recover from an early afternoon slide, with the January crude contract finishing the day up 10 cents at US$57.40 per barrel.

"Today you've got the energy stocks up, even though the price of oil is flat," said Norman Levine, managing director of Portfolio Management Corp. in Toronto.

"The price of oil has already gone up quite a bit. Unless there was something out there that they weren't expecting from this meeting, I wouldn't have thought it was going anywhere on the upside."

On the corporate front, two of Canada's big banks reported earnings on Thursday.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) rose $3.34, or 2.91 per cent, to $118.14 after the country's fifth-largest lender reported strong domestic earnings and better-than-expected performance in the U.S. after acquiring Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. CIBC earned a fourth-quarter profit of $1.16 billion, up from $931 million during the same time in 2016.

Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) was down $1.81, or 2.41 per cent, to $73.24 after Canada's biggest lender by assets reported it earned $2.71 billion in its fourth quarter, up from $2.30 billion a year ago, boosted by its Canadian and U.S. retail banking business.

South of the border, U.S stocks powered to new highs on Wall Street, giving the Dow Jones industrials their biggest gain since March and putting them past 24,000 points for the first time.