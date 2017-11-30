Bill will help fight extremism: Goodale

The Liberals are taking steps to make security laws consistent with the charter, but that's not the real issue, said Tim McSorley, national co-ordinator of the Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group.

The important question is "whether or not we want to be engaging in mass surveillance or having secret disruption activities," said McSorley, who attended the hearing Thursday.

"We didn't really hear much that would assuage our concerns."

The debate is coloured by "a kind of fearmongering and xenophobia" that prompts concerns, he added. "The climate in general is trying to push security bills to respond to a fear that is really unjustified."

The Liberals are under persistent pressure from the Conservatives to demonstrate vigilance about jihadists returning to Canada from the battlegrounds of Syria and Iraq.

"We believe we need a robust set of measures to deal with the terrorist threat," Goodale said after the meeting.

He stressed reliance on programs to deter radicalization in the first place as well as surveillance, police measures, threat-reduction powers, no-fly lists and peace bonds to restrain dangerous people. "You need all of those things together, including a prevention effort."

Goodale acknowledged hurdles in prosecuting returnees due to the difficulty of turning secret intelligence into evidence that will stand up in court.

"That's a challenge not just for Canada but for every democratic country around the world," he said.

"It will require further examination and legal analysis to figure out what is the right way to get over this problem."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press