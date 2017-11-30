Prosecutor seeks maximum fine against RCMP

Also Thursday, an audio recording was played of a victim impact statement from Angela Gevaudan, whose husband Fabrice was killed.

She said that as a dispatcher with the Moncton-area Codiac detachment, she was aware of safety concerns for officers prior to the June 2014 shooting.

"I feel there was not an appropriate process to address those concerns," she said, adding there needs to be an independent process to monitor and address safety concerns.

She said that knowing there were safety concerns and not being able to have them addressed only increased her mental suffering and she now suffers from PTSD.

None of the family members were in court Thursday. Goguen — one of the constables wounded by Bourque — sat quietly in the front row of the courtroom but left without speaking to anyone.

Jackson will deliver his sentence on Jan. 26, 2018.

Defence lawyer Mark Ertel suggested a penalty of $500,000, much of it as donations to groups suggested by the Crown.

Adams asked that a $1-million penalty include a $100,000 fine to the court, $500,000 to the Universite de Moncton for memorial scholarships, $150,000 to educational trust funds for the children of the deceased officers, as well as other donations.

And he asked that the RCMP be ordered to make a public statement on what measures have been taken since the Moncton tragedy. Adams told Jackson that if the RCMP officers had the proper training and equipment, it would have been "a game-changer."

"They (the force) was responsible to prepare the officers to deal with this situation, which they failed to do," he said.

Ertel said the introduction of carbine rifles "could" have made a difference, but the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they "would" have made a difference.

Bourque pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

"Obviously it is an incredibly difficult time for the members involved, their family and all our employees in the community," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay said outside court.

"At the same time I am incredibly proud of how all our employees have conducted themselves over the last 3 1/2 years. We will see the sentencing at the end of January."

By Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press