Kelly Ellard granted conditional day parole

Mukand Pallan, Virk's grandfather, said the family has been waiting for an apology for 20 years.

"If she has admitted fully her guilt, and she has said sorry, I don't think there's anything else we can ask for. And if she's just playing games like she's been doing for the last 20 years, it won't satisfy us," he said.

"Still, she has to admit fully that she's responsible for it and she killed Reena. And she should say 'I'm sorry for that.' "

A court heard Ellard, then 15, and several other teens swarmed and beat Virk before Ellard and a teenage boy followed her across the bridge, smashed her head into a tree and held her underwater until she drowned.

Warren Glowatski was also convicted of second-degree murder and granted full parole in 2010.

Ellard has recently assumed more responsibility for her part in the murder, saying she rolled Virk's unconscious body into the Gorge waterway.

But she continued to deny holding the girl's head underwater on Thursday.

"I am adamant that didn't happen," she told the panel. "Someone who had been beaten that badly, you wouldn't need to hold them under water."

The panel pressed her to explain why she pushed Virk's body into the water. Ellard replied that she was terrified the girl would call police.

"I had never seen anything like that," Ellard said, breaking down in tears. "Either she was dead or she was dying. I just wanted to get rid of her."

When asked who was responsible for Virk's death, she replied, "I am."

Ellard first applied for day parole in 2016 and was denied. But in February she was granted temporary escorted absences to go to parenting programs and doctors' appointments with her infant son.

She became pregnant last year after having conjugal visits with her boyfriend, who is also in prison and is scheduled to return to the community soon. The baby lives with Ellard in prison.

Ellard said she has suffered from anxiety her entire life and it was especially acute when she first went out on escorted absences.

"When I was first going out and someone looked at me, (I thought) they're judging me and I have a sign flashing above my head that I'm a monster," she said.

But Ellard said she turned her attention to her son and thought about how lucky she was to have him.

She said she intends to co-parent with her boyfriend but if he commits a crime or uses drugs, she's prepared to leave.

"As much as I love him, if I had to let go ... for the sake of myself and my child, I would."

— With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press