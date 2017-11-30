TD Bank's Q4 profit grows to $2.71B

TORONTO — TD Bank earned $2.71 billion in its latest quarter, up from $2.30 billion a year ago, boosted by its Canadian and U.S. retail banking business.

The bank (TSX:TD) said Thursday the profit amounted to $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $1.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was the bank's fourth quarter totalled $9.27 billion, up from $8.75 billion.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.36 per diluted share, compared with $1.22 per diluted share a year ago.