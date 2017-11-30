Ottawa endorses new panel to avoid pipeline delays

OTTAWA — The federal government wants to see a new process established to resolve conflicts over permits that Kinder Morgan says is delaying construction on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in British Columbia.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government has written to the National Energy Board, endorsing the creation of a panel that would address conflicts over municipal or provincial permits.

Kinder Morgan (TSX:KML) has appealed to the board, arguing Burnaby in Metro Vancouver is wrongly withholding construction permits for Trans Mountain after it has been approved by the federal government.

British Columbia's NDP government has also promised to do everything in its power to stop the expansion.