Trump tax plan: Effects on rich, poor, Canada

One reason the bills become gradually more punitive for the working classes is the use of a procedural tactic. The U.S. Senate has a rule that allows bills to pass with a simple majority — but only if it doesn't worsen the long-term deficit.

So to design a bill that might pass with just the support of Republicans, instead of requiring the normal 60 per cent vote in the Senate, the majority party stuffed it with provisions that expire gradually.

Republicans argue that the provisions benefiting the lower classes can be re-introduced later.

One permanent aspect of these bills involves corporate tax cuts, and it's of particular interest to Canada's economy. According to analysis from Scotiabank, it would leave Canada and the U.S. with similar corporate tax rates.

The U.S.'s currently high corporate taxes would be reduced to a marginal effective rate of about 21.7 per cent, combining federal and state taxes. That's just a shade higher than Canada's federal-provincial combined marginal-effective rate of 20 per cent.

That would be a big change; Canadian companies currently enjoy a nearly 15 percentage point effective tax advantage over their U.S. competitors.

"Any ... advantage we might have had will be erased," said Brett House, Scotiabank's deputy chief economist.

"We'd be pretty much on par."

House said that could spur a push in Canada for additional corporate tax cuts.

The chief economist at BMO says there would be a dual effect on Canada.

"Some of it is good news, some not so good news," Douglas Porter said.

On the one hand, he anticipates a boost in short-term spending and growth, and an increase in the U.S. dollar, all of which could boost Canadian exports. On the other hand, he said Canada could lose its long-term advantage on corporate taxes, compounded by uncertainty on the trade front.

House agreed the bills would have a mixed effect on Canada.

As a general rule of thumb, his bank's models imply that for every one percentage point increase in U.S. GDP growth rates, Canadian GDP grows an additional 0.5 per cent. However, some critics of the bill have questioned whether much economic growth will be squeezed by cutting taxes, primarily on the wealthy.

More bullish economists have suggested the tax plans could expand the U.S. economy up to 4 per cent over a decade, or 0.4 per cent per year — while other analysts say the growth would be closer to zero.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press