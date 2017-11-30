Crown says RCMP inspector played the victim

She said she was "frozen and confused" when he touched her breasts, unbuttoned her pants and put her hand on his genitals.

However, Shields has testified the woman went further and "actively and enthusiastically" had sex with him and made no attempt to escape from the washroom.

"This is his evidence about what transpired in the bathroom," Booker said. "It is extraordinarily detailed. It is a mechanical rendition of what went on and I say it is unreasonable and not believable."

Shields has testified the complainant often walked into his office and hugged him, starting with friendly embraces that became more sexual, along with the conversation.

Booker said Shields portrayed the complainant as the initiator, instigator and aggressor while painting himself as the victim of her advances who simply reacted to the woman's actions.

"He's reconstructed and rehearsed what took place," Booker said. "Her unshaken evidence is that she did not consent."

Butcher told the court on Tuesday that there is no basis for the Crown's argument that Shields abused his position of authority to coerce the woman into the washroom.

"Mr. Shields says she's a fraud, a liar and a perjurer," he said in closing submissions. "Mr. Shields asks the court to positively find there was actual consent in this case."

Shields joined the RCMP in 1996 and was promoted to inspector in 2009. He was the Mounties' media spokesman in B.C., and was suspended with pay in May 2015 in the middle of the code of conduct investigation. He left the force in December of that year.

The lawyers will be back in court on Friday to set a date to hear the decision from the judge.

— Follow @CamilleBains1 on Twitter

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press