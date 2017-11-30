B.C.'s mental health system needs review: report

The ministry declined further comment because of the legal action before the court.

While voluntary mental health detentions have remained stable at about 17,000 per year over the past decade, the number of involuntary detentions spiked from about 11,900 to more than 20,000 over the same time period, the report says.

Female patients routinely have their clothes removed by male staff, doctors can make detention decisions without conducting in-person exams and there is no legal aid for patients at the time they are detained, the report says.

Johnston dismissed what she called a widely held view that people can only be detained if they are deemed to be an imminent threat to themselves or others. Involuntary detention can occur if it is believed someone may "deteriorate" without in-hospital treatment, which is a much lower standard, she said.

One of the features that sets B.C. apart from mental health regimes in other Canadian jurisdictions is the absence of a regular review process, Johnston added.

"That is the main point of this report: Who's looking at this system? Who's monitoring this system?" she said.

A lack of oversight makes it difficult to understand why detention numbers are rising so steeply and whether policies such as solitary confinement or restraint are successful, she added.

The report calls for an independent commission to overhaul the B.C. Mental Health Act, and makes a number of recommendations, including better training for health-care providers, regular detention review hearings and the re-establishment of an independent mental health advocate.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said 20,000 people are involuntarily detained each year, but some of those detentions may involve the same people. It also said patients have no access to legal aid, but they are able to apply for legal aid after their detention.

By Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press