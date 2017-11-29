Man charged with first-degree murder after stabbing

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Mississauga, Ont., plaza.

Police say they were called to Meadowvale Town Centre at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 after receiving reports about a fight.

They say officers arrived and found three male victims with stab wounds.

One of the victims, who has been identified as 22-year-old Heidrah Shraim of Mississauga, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he later died.