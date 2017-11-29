Some Tories say PM's apology went too far

"I broke my ankle," he said.

Scheer, who voted against the transgender rights bill and has refused to take part in gay pride parades, is among those in his caucus who hold socially conservative views.

But, he was in full support of an apology as a means to move Canada forward on the issue of championing individual rights. Many other Conservatives took a similar view — that their party is one that believes in equal treatment for all, especially by the government, and supporting the apology reflects that.

Scheer said Wednesday he did not want to politicize the issue and that he had delivered his response to the apology on behalf of the Conservative caucus as a whole.

"I touched upon the injustice that was done to members of the LGBTQ2 community and acknowledged that this was a dark chapter in Canada's history," Scheer said Wednesday.

"It's an opportunity for us to move forward and look for new opportunities to defend and promote the rights of members of that community around the world," he said.

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, who identifies as gay, said he does not begrudge those who did not applaud or skipped the event entirely.

"Everyone comes to these things in a different route, with different biases, different understandings, different experiences," said Oliphant.

"I think when you've actually been in a minority group, you have a strange graciousness that says we will work with you."

Oliphant, who noted his own Liberal party has struggled with these issues, said he plans to reach out to those who were not entirely on board.

Although, he said, he would first take the time to thank those who did attend and join the standing ovation.

"Over the next year or two or 10, I'll work with the others," he said.

— Follow @smithjoanna on Twitter

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press