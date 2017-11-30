Feds pledge to fund mercury centre on reserve

"This is what they need and should have and we are very happy to support them in it," Philpott said. "I am going to be pushing my officials to get to work right away on the details."

Earlier this month, the Ontario government reaffirmed in its fiscal plan that it will spend $85 million on cleaning up the site of a paper mill upstream from Grassy Narrows where mercury was first dumped.

Zimmer said Wednesday the provincial government is committed to continuing its work with Ottawa and Grassy Narrows to make the treatment facility a reality.

"We, along with the communities, are pleased with what the federal government is bringing to the table by way of a proposed treatment facility," he said in a statement.

The community believes the price tag for the centre will be around $4.5 million, but a feasibility study needs to be completed to determine the cost, Fobister said.

A conceptual plan and design have already been developed.

The nearly 62-year-old chief spent time at a similar centre in Japan earlier this year, the world authority on the effects of mercury poisoning, also called Minamata disease.

"The design will be shaped like a canoe or a fish and it is going to have ... eight residences and hopefully we will get the specialized equipment that ... Minamata patients receive in Japan to ease the suffering and pain," Fobister said.

"Hopefully it will be built ASAP and we are so happy about it."

By Kristy Kirkup and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press