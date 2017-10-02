Charges laid against suspect in Edmonton attack

EDMONTON — A suspect has been charged in an attack which saw an Edmonton officer stabbed and four people injured when they were hit by a rental truck fleeing police.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces five counts of attempted murder, four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one weapons-related charge.

Although police have said that terrorism charges are expected, none has been laid so far.

Sharif, who is 30, is a Somali refugee once investigated for allegedly espousing extremism.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing in provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht has said the events of Saturday night appear to have been the work of a single person.

It started when a police officer handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game at Commonwealth Stadium, just northeast of downtown, was hit by a speeding white Chevy Malibu that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five metres through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk, a 10-year veteran, as he was lying on the ground. Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot.

"He was in a struggle for his life, holding onto his gun with one hand and blocking the knife with his other," Knecht said Sunday. "It's a testament to his experience and training that he survived."

Chernyk is out of hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He has stab wounds on his face and head and abrasions on his arms.