Trump to point out efforts to undo Obama regulations

CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT

Trump has vowed to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris climate agreement through which nearly 200 countries have committed to combat global warming by reducing polluting emissions. He's scrapped an Obama administration policy that let national parks ban the sale of bottled water to fight littering. He's moved to rip up Obama's Clean Power Plan, regulations that sought to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants. His executive order on regulatory reform has been cited by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as a reason to delay or roll back a raft of Obama-era environmental regulations, from cleaning up water pollution from coal mines to blunting limits on emissions of toxic mercury from power plant smokestacks. The EPA is not among the 10 agencies expected to hold public briefings after Trump's speech on Monday.

EDUCATION

The Trump administration in September scrapped Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new instructions that allow universities to require higher standards of evidence when handling complaints. His administration also annulled Obama's accountability rules that were used to identify and help troubled schools and to evaluate teachers.

TRANSGENDER ISSUES

Trump's Education Department has lifted the Obama-era guidance to schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The president also tweeted out word that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve openly in the military, reversing an Obama administration provision and sending the Pentagon scrambling to draft new rules. In the meantime, any transgender troops now serving in the military can re-enlist in the next several months, the Pentagon said in September.

MUSLIM TRAVEL

His initial executive order temporarily banning travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program hit roadblocks in the courts. On his second attempt, the Supreme Court allowed only a sharply scaled-back version of the order to go forward pending arguments scheduled for October. When that order expired on Sept. 24, Trump signed a measure imposing new restrictions on travellers from citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. The Supreme Court then cancelled the arguments and gave both sides time to explain whether the matter was now moot.

MILITARY HARDWARE FOR POLICE

In an executive order signed in August, Trump told state and local police they could once again have access to grenade launchers, armoured vehicles, bayonets and other gear cast off from the U.S. military. Obama had sharply curtailed the Pentagon program in 2015 amid an outcry over police use of military equipment in confronting protesters after several police killings of black men.

