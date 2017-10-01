Highway of Tears transit lacking, advocates say

"I've even picked up a young lady, just outside of Smithers, to take her back to Moricetown because she had to go see a doctor. She was nine months pregnant," she said.

The community is also reeling from the news that Greyhound Canada has applied to provincial regulators to cancel its route from Prince George to Prince Rupert, said Radek.

Greyhound said the deaths and disappearances of women in the area are tragic but that the new publicly subsidized routes have "literally put us out of business" in this corridor.

VIA Rail also operates a train along the route. Last August, it was widely reported the company was in talks with the B.C. government to offer $5 fares to "vulnerable" riders, but the idea has yet to materialize. VIA Rail said it is still discussing the matter.

The call for a shuttle bus that visits every reserve and route along the route dates back to 2006, when First Nations leaders, families and advocacy groups held a Highway of Tears Symposium that produced 33 recommendations.

In 2012, Wally Oppal completed his final report after leading a provincial inquiry into missing and murdered women. The former B.C. attorney general urged the province to immediately commit to his recommendation that it implement public transit along the highway.

But it wasn't until 2015 that the former Liberal government announced a $3-million plan for transportation along the Highway of Tears, including transit expansion, First Nations driver training and a community vehicle grant program.

Liberal spokesman Shane Mills said the safety of women along Highway 16 was a priority for the government.

"Improving transportation was done in consultation with First Nations and local governments," he said in an email.

The NDP regularly criticized the government on the issue while in Opposition, but did not commit any new funds to public transit on Highway 16 in its recent fiscal update. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena couldn't be reached for comment.

Oppal declined to offer an opinion on the province's response to his recommendation, but he said it's clear there must be satisfactory transportation on the route that discourages hitchhiking.

"We owe it to the women," he said.

— Follow @ellekane on Twitter.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press