No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 6 will be approximately $31 million.
By The Canadian Press
