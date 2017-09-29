Guide Dogs descend on Best Western

Fargo keeps Neena Avery safe when she needs it the most.

The yellow lab is a guide dog that takes Avery safely across streets and helps her navigate the subway system in Toronto. He also helps stabilize and guide Avery when she gets disoriented.

“He gives me assurance, he keeps me calm. If I get disoriented while we are crossing the street he will finish the cross. I know he's going to get me to the other side,” she said.

The pair attended the Guide Dog Users of Canada's 18th annual conference at the Best Western Hotel and Conference Centre on Friday to look at see some of the vendors and many friends she hasn't been with since last year.

The two-day conference includes a vendor show, many social activities, the annual general meeting and more, but for Avery, it's about the people.

“There's a lot of Comradery,” she said. “It's nice to socialize with people who get it. The dogs are a conversation piece for most.”

Greg Thompson, president of GDUC, said the conference has been held all over Ontario, but they wanted to come back to Brantford because many people in the organization were students at W. Ross McDonald School for the Blind.

“Brantford is a big town, but not too big and it has a small town feel, but there's lots to do and it's nice to bring people back,” he said.

Chris Trudell-Conklin, treasurer for GDUC said a lot of people make very good connections at the convention and find it helpful to talk to others with guide dogs.

“They can learn trick and tips and just socialize with people they haven't talked to for a long time or meet new people,” she said. “The blind community is relatively small, so it's nice to bring people together.”