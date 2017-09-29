No attempted child luring in Tutela Park: Brantford police

A social media post about a rumoured attempt to lure children near Tutela Park is misleading, according to the Brantford Police Service.

A police statement says the social media user who wrote about child luring has confused rumours of another interaction near the Erie Avenue park in Eagle Place.

“Our service did investigate an incident which took place on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at the park where youths were involved in a disturbance among themselves,” reads the statement from Brantford Police Service. “At one point, a male sitting on a porch at a nearby residence exchanged words with the youths. An officer investigated and spoke to both the youths and the man. As a result of the investigation, it was deemed that this is not a case of a child-luring incident and the Brantford Police Service is not looking for a child predator that is driving around in a vehicle luring children.

“The Brantford Police Service would like to take this opportunity to encourage parents to continue to educate and speak to their children about the dangers and risks of everyday personal safety. We encourage you to visit our website and learn more about child and youth safety tips and how to speak to your children about safety rules.”