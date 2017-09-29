Bill excludes drunk-paddling provisions

OTTAWA — Legislation to crack down on driving or operating other vehicles while impaired would exclude canoeing or paddle-boarding while under the influence, a move that alarms a group promoting safe boating.

Last spring, the federal government introduced a bill to modernize and overhaul laws dealing with operation of all kinds of vehicles, aircraft and vessels after drinking or taking drugs.

The bill's definition of a vessel specifically excludes those propelled solely by muscle power.

Police have used the currently understood legal definition of a vessel to lay charges for impaired boating involving non-motorized craft.