Rotary Club of Brantford recruiting exchange students

High school students in Brantford or Paris looking to expand their horizons are encouraged to learn more about the Rotary Club of Brantford’s exchange program.

The club is currently seeking students between 15 and 18 for short-term and long-term exchanges beginning in August 2018. The short exchange is for six to eight weeks, the longer one for one year.

The Rotary International Youth Exchange Program is a joint sponsorship venture by the Brantford Rotary Club and its Sunrise Rotary counterpart.

An information session is being hosted for prospective students and their parents on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the community room of the Brantford police station, 344 Elgin St.