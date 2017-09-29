Conservative MP denied visa to visit China

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP says the Liberals should have done more to protest when China denied her a visa to travel there with other parliamentarians.

Opposition House Leader Candice Bergen says she was alarmed by some of the personal details China had asked of MPs and senators who were headed there last month as part of a parliamentary association, so she left some of the information out.

The Manitoba MP says she learned shortly before the trip that China did not approve her application, so she asked the rest of the group whether they were going to do anything about it.

She says she didn't hear anything back and the trip went ahead without her — a move she links to the Liberal government's efforts to secure a free trade deal with China.