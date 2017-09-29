Central Public School's gardens are getting a facelift

The kindergarten students at Central Public School will be able to watch their work grow with them.

Grade 8 students were paired with kindergarteners on Friday morning to plant three gardens at the school on George Street in partnership with Equal Ground Community Gardens, the Downtown Central Neighbourhood Association and local volunteers.

“It's good way to see the lifecycle, we're growing and making the school look awesome,” principal Mark Imgrund said. “The students will be directly responsible for that. Hopefully it's something that they can look at for their years here and take pride in.”

Cheryl Antoski from the Equal Ground Community Gardens said it was something were proud to help out with. They received a grant from Union Gas and volunteers from the company to help till the soil, which was very difficult to work with and ultimately required a tractor.

The tractor was donated by Kirk Meggitt.

“It's a community project to let the students know they are valued. They get to help with planting, so hopefully they take some ownership of it and take care of it,” Antoski said.

Equal Ground Community Gardens previously helped the school plant a vegetable garden, as well.

Linda Ford, a horticulturist, designed the gardens for the school with the intention of making them easy to care for and durable.

The gardens include hearty perennials like, hostas and sedums.

“They can survive through drought, the live longer and that's what we needed,” she said. “They need to be watered the first year to make sure they take, but after that they should be good to live on the rain.”