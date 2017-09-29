TSX higher as Valeant shares surge

TORONTO — The Toronto stock index is trading higher this morning, led by the health-care sector and rising shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.32 points to 15,668.57, after 90 minutes of trading.

Valeant stock (TSX:VRX) was trading nearly six per cent higher following its announcement of the sale of its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.78 points to 22,364.42. The S&P 500 index edged up 4.03 points to 2,514.09 and the Nasdaq composite index added 21.16 points to 6,474.61.