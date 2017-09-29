Alberta to bring in legislation for gay-straight clubs

Private schools get 70 per cent of funding from the government, the highest such ratio in Canada, Eggen said.

"If you are receiving public money then the law should apply to those schools just the same as any other school," he said, noting he has the power to pull accreditation and funding for non-compliance.

Kenney won the leadership of the Progressive Conservatives in March and is now one of four candidates vying to become the leader of the United Conservative Party, created when the PCs and the Wildrose party voted in July to merge.

PC member Richard Starke refused to join the party after the merger, citing in part his disagreement with Kenney's stance on the alliances.

In a speech to party members last weekend, Premier Rachel Notley blasted Kenney's plan.

"It's super-cruel, it's super-extreme and it's super backwards," said Notley. "I will not ever, ever, ever let them out gay kids."

The issue has created a rift in the United Conservative leadership race.

Leadership candidate Doug Schweitzer said he is opposed to outing the students, especially given children struggling with their sexual identity who can't get advice and support sometimes end up homeless or turn to self harm or suicide.

"We need to make sure that Albertans know that we're not going to be outing kids," Schweitzer said at last week's leadership debate in Calgary. "If for some reason, my daughters weren't comfortable coming to talk to me, I would want to make sure that they had a place to go where they could get the supports they need.

"Because the biggest nightmare a parent could ever have would be a suicide."

A new leader will be picked Oct. 28.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press