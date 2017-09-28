Strike-lockout date set for Ontario colleges

TORONTO — A conciliator has set 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the time a legal strike or lockout involving unionized faculty at all 24 public colleges in the province can begin.

The conciliator issued the date after faculty represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union requested a "no-board" report last week.

Under the rules set out in the Colleges Collective Bargaining Act, the union is required to give five days' notice prior to going on strike, and the College Employer Council must give five days' notice of a lockout.

This means an actual strike or lockout deadline could come after Oct. 15.