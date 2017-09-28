Judy Foote says goodbye to politics

"As it grew back, I thought of Terry and his curls, but especially his positive attitude," she said, visibly fighting back tears throughout her speech.

Foote urged other women to get into politics.

"As a women who has spent 28 years in political life, I would be remiss if I did not take this opportunity to encourage more women to get involved in what I consider an honourable profession," she said.

"It really is possible to make a difference in the lives of others, especially the most vulnerable."

Foote acknowledged that women can face discrimination in politics, but said they can face it.

"It takes a strong individual to stand up and fight back against bullying of any sort, especially if the bully is in a position of authority," she said.

"As I continue to encourage more women to get involved, I tell them of my positive experiences and that in my opinion there is no profession more rewarding."

Trudeau, who entered the House in the same election as Foote, praised her courage and fortitude.

"She is, and always will be, an example of resilience, passion and grace to us all."

The prime minister called her a dear friend.

"I'm going to sorely miss you having you by my side, but I know we all know that your family and friends need you by their side even more. I love you."

The two hugged as MPs rose in an ovation.

By John Ward, The Canadian Press