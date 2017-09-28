Flood grant accepting applicants

Brantford residents in the city's northwest can now apply for a flood-relief grant.

City councillors approved the residential compassionate flood relief grant program at Tuesday's council meeting to help residents offset costs incurred after storm sewers overflowed, causing some basements to flood on Aug. 11.

They also approved funding for a $300,000 study of the cause of the sewer overflow.

Mayor Chris Friel said every municipality can expect to see more flooding.

“This is climate change and this is something that is going to keep happening and something we and other municipalities need to talk about,” he said.

The one-time grant is available to residents who have documented damage to basements due to the flooding. A staff member said documentation can be either receipts from stores or insurance companies.

Beth Goodger, the city’s general manager of public works, hopes the grant will help residents who were impacted.

“While public works staff continue to assess the impact of the storm event on the city’s storm water management system, it is our hope that this grant will offer relief to residents who were affected by this incident,” she said.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 28, the city will accept applications for the grant program and will continue to do so until Nov. 30, 2017.

Residents can apply for the residential compassionate flood relief grant at mybrantford.ca/floodgran or by picking up a hard copy of the application form at city hall, 100 Wellington Square and returning it to the city’s insurance and risk management department.