Couple found guilty in young boy's death

LONDON, Ont. — The mother of a 20-month-old boy has been found guilty, along with her former boyfriend, of charges related to her son's death in 2014.

On Thursday, a London, Ont., judge found Amanda Dumont and Scott Bakker guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Dumont's son Ryker.

The boy died of dehydration and shock in May 2014, days after suffering severe burns when a cup of scalding hot coffee spilled on him.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Dumont and Bakker did not seek medical attention for Ryker.