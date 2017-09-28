Feds pushed on fate of housing help for poor

OTTAWA — Housing providers say tens of thousands of low-income families may not be able to cover their rent if the federal government makes too drastic a change to affordable housing benefits.

The Liberals have vowed to keep money in the housing system as decades-old funding agreements that provide supplements to subsidize rents expire in the coming years.

But with the federal government putting the final touches on a new housing benefit tied to persons, not places, housing providers worry the Liberals will re-direct too much of the money to this portable supplement.

That could strain the finances of tens of thousands of low-income households, which is why providers are pushing the government to maintain the traditional, place-based, housing supplements.