Saving the crew of Boaty McBoatface with the RCAF

Mayday, mayday, Boaty McBoatface is sinking!

Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue technicians flew over Lake Erie Wednesday searching for the 32 foot pleasure craft that was sinking with three or four people during the annual Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) in Hamilton at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

RCAF Lieutenant-Colonel Leighton James, commanding officer of the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron said the annual training brings together four Canadian search and rescue squads in Canada as well as Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), local police, fire, Canadian Coast Guard and others to practice working together in the event of real emergency situations.

“The work we do is completely reactive, there is no way to be proactive, every emergency situation is different and you can't predict what will happen, but what we can do is work on our communication,” he said. “We can practice working together.”

More than 200 people from different squads and agencies came together James' hometown to practice marine fixed wing rescue, marine rotary wing rescue, high angle mountain rescue and major air disaster.

The week-long training exercise comes to a close on Friday.

On Wednesday media were invited to join a crew of SAR Tech's on a C-130 Hercules during a marine rescue, where five-man crew conducted a grid search over Lake Erie, launched flares, life rafts and life-saving gear to a boat below.

After successfully launching the gear, the crew practiced a parachute rescue accuracy over land, jumping with rescue supplies and landing near a target set by the plane's load master.

“We worked closely with air traffic control in Hamilton and learning to communicate makes these rescue situations much more efficient,” he said.

There are about 150 SAR Tech's at four locations in Canada, the 424 squad is stationed at CFB Trenton, but is responsible for emergency situations from the North Pole to the US boarder and from Quebec City to the Rocky Mountains.