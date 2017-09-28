OPP recognize Brant and Brantford officers

The West Region Ontario Provincial Police recognized County of Brant OPP and Brantford Police Service officers at it annual awards ceremony in London last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Const. Paul Drake and Const. Christopher Thompson of the County of Brant OPP and Const. Jeremy Morton of Brantford Police Service received the OPP Commissioner's Citation for Bravery for their heroic acts on Jan. 1, 2017. That day the officers entered a burning building to save a person they believed was inside.

"We appreciate the great working relationship we have with the Brantford Police Service and all of our community partners,” said Insp. Pete Liptrott, Brant OPP detachment commander. “These three officers attended a very difficult call and made all attempts to ensure the safety of the residents of that burning building. I commend the officers for their efforts and their dedication to the citizens of our community."

Const. Conrad Vitalis was recognized with a Commissioner's Commendation for Exemplary Performance on Duty for his part in stopping a vehicle travelling the wrong direction on Highway 403 in the County of Brant on Nov. 30, 2016.

Det. Const. Barry Hussey and Const. Susan Kline were recognized for 25 years of exemplary service.

Det. Const. Andrew Packer and Sgt. Dean Skelding were recognized for 30 years of exemplary service.

"As police officers we all come to work every day and put our personal wellbeing aside to keep our community safe,” Liptrott said. “Officers do this because it's the type of people they are and I am pleased to see them recognized for their efforts and exemplary service. I am very proud of all the County of Brant OPP members and today we recognize these officers for their outstanding accomplishments.”

