Couple wanted in Ontario 'crime spree':police

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police are warning the public about a man and a woman they say are wanted in connection with what investigators are calling a "crime spree" across southern Ontario.

They say the 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman both have connections to Niagara Region and the St. Catharines, Ont., area.

Niagara regional police say they are wanted by police services in several communities — including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph and London — on charges ranging from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

They say 25 incidents have been linked to the couple since Aug. 18, including one on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake in which several police and civilian vehicles were damaged as the pair evaded arrest.