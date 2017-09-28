TSX racks up minor gain, as loonie falls

TORONTO — Falling energy shares weren't enough to drag Canada's main stock market into the red, as BlackBerry Ltd. and Bombardier Inc. provided some of the lift.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.59 points to 15,618.25.

"Overall, it's a flat day for the TSX," said Michael Currie, vice-president of TD Wealth Private Investment Advice. "But I think we're seeing a bit of a reversal and a little bit of profit taking in some places."

The information technology subsector was a top performer, anchored by a nearly 13 per cent increase for BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB) after it reported record software and services revenue on Thursday. Shares were up $1.47 to $13.00 at the close of markets.