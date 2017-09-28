Brantford police seek suspects in two assaults

Brantford police are looking for suspects in two separate assaults on women.
The most recent was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1 p.m. when a 39-year-old Brantford woman was walking on the trails with her dog near the Wilkes Dam.
She was approached by an unknown man who placed his hand on her back and slid his hand under the woman’s tank top shoulder strap. He touched her bare skin and spoke to her briefly.
The woman felt uneasy and swiftly pulled away from the man. She quickly walked away from him and called the police. The suspect is described as a man approximately 45 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium complexion, a stocky build, facial hair, and short dark hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 25 shortly after 4 p.m. when an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female standing at a bus stop on the corner of Albion Street and Palace Street.
The man walked up to the woman, grabbed her buttock, and ran away along Palace Street toward West Street.
The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, a light complexion, and short sandy-blond hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Anyone with information about either one of these incidents is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Reeder of the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2270, or kreeder@police.brantford.on.ca.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.
Brantford police are looking for suspects in two separate assaults on women.
The most recent was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1 p.m. when a 39-year-old Brantford woman was walking on the trails with her dog near the Wilkes Dam.
She was approached by an unknown man who placed his hand on her back and slid his hand under the woman’s tank top shoulder strap. He touched her bare skin and spoke to her briefly.
The woman felt uneasy and swiftly pulled away from the man. She quickly walked away from him and called the police. The suspect is described as a man approximately 45 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium complexion, a stocky build, facial hair, and short dark hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 25 shortly after 4 p.m. when an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female standing at a bus stop on the corner of Albion Street and Palace Street.
The man walked up to the woman, grabbed her buttock, and ran away along Palace Street toward West Street.
The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, a light complexion, and short sandy-blond hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Anyone with information about either one of these incidents is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Reeder of the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2270, or kreeder@police.brantford.on.ca.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.
Brantford police are looking for suspects in two separate assaults on women.
The most recent was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1 p.m. when a 39-year-old Brantford woman was walking on the trails with her dog near the Wilkes Dam.
She was approached by an unknown man who placed his hand on her back and slid his hand under the woman’s tank top shoulder strap. He touched her bare skin and spoke to her briefly.
The woman felt uneasy and swiftly pulled away from the man. She quickly walked away from him and called the police. The suspect is described as a man approximately 45 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium complexion, a stocky build, facial hair, and short dark hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 25 shortly after 4 p.m. when an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female standing at a bus stop on the corner of Albion Street and Palace Street.
The man walked up to the woman, grabbed her buttock, and ran away along Palace Street toward West Street.
The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, a light complexion, and short sandy-blond hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Anyone with information about either one of these incidents is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Reeder of the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2270, or kreeder@police.brantford.on.ca.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.