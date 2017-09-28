Brantford police seek suspects in two assaults

Brantford police are looking for suspects in two separate assaults on women.

The most recent was on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at around 1 p.m. when a 39-year-old Brantford woman was walking on the trails with her dog near the Wilkes Dam.

She was approached by an unknown man who placed his hand on her back and slid his hand under the woman’s tank top shoulder strap. He touched her bare skin and spoke to her briefly.

The woman felt uneasy and swiftly pulled away from the man. She quickly walked away from him and called the police. The suspect is described as a man approximately 45 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium complexion, a stocky build, facial hair, and short dark hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.