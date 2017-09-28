Price fixing lawsuit hits evidence snag

OTTAWA — A class action suit against oil companies and gas retailers in Quebec over alleged price fixing may be in jeopardy after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled today that lawyers for the claimants cannot interview the chief investigator in the case.

Nor can they get access to any of the documents uncovered by the Competition Bureau in its investigation.

The government argued federal law gives the Crown immunity from having to testify or provide documents in a lawsuit.

Lower courts in Quebec said the law provides immunity only in matters where the Crown or its representatives — in this case the Competition Bureau and its chief investigator — were suing or being sued.