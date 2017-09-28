Morneau tries to reassure farmers on taxes

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau tried to reassure farmers Thursday that the federal government's controversial tax proposals won't impair their ability to bequeath the family farm to the next generation.

Morneau said Thursday that "technical fixes" for the proposals may be on the way when it comes to the issue of keeping the family farm in the family.

The minister was among more than a dozen witnesses testifying before a parliamentary committee that's examining proposed tax changes for private corporations — measures that have subjected the Trudeau government to an onslaught of public and political outrage.

Opponents of the reforms insist the changes would hurt Canadians at different income levels and from many different sectors, including doctors, farmers and small business owners.