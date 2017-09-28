Trial exposed 'toxic culture' within RCMP

Paulson's court appearance even prompted an RCMP corporal to write an open letter condemning the then-commissioner's testimony as a clear failure of leadership.

Terry McKee of the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada said the RCMP was "feeding peanuts to an army that requires meat and potatoes."

The retired Mountie said the trial has exposed to the public a "toxic culture" within the RCMP that goes back decades, saying management has been more concerned with the force's image than officer safety.

He hopes the Moncton provincial court judge finds the force guilty.

"I am hopeful. From everything I heard and saw in testimony would tell me that they're going to be found guilty," said McKee. "If they are found guilty, we must find more accountability other than just a fine being paid from one federal institution to another."

McKee said once the Labour Code trial concludes, the association may explore civil or criminal litigation against "the individuals that are guilty of not provided the proper equipment and training."

In his closing argument in July, Crown prosecutor Paul Adams called Paulson "contrived'' in his testimony at the trial, saying he contradicted himself in categorically refusing to acknowledge that officers were not properly trained or equipped to respond to the fatal shooting — despite overwhelming evidence that said the opposite.

Paulson had testified he was involved in initial discussions about the introduction of the C8 carbine, and said officers were reasonably trained and the carbine rollout was reasonable.

"It's disappointing. It's evasive, contrived, self-serving evidence,'' Adams said at the time. "There was an entrenched unwillingness on the part of senior management ... to admit anything that would have reflected badly on the RCMP's position.''

Meanwhile, RCMP lawyers argued the national police force exercised due diligence. Defence lawyer Ian Carter said bureaucracy dictates how governments work and adopting patrol carbines for the RCMP took time for a number of reasons, including finances and federal procurement regulations.

"The issue was complex and serious,'' Carter said. "You just don't go out and buy guns as a potential solution to every problem.''

Adams argued the RCMP pushed the patrol carbine issue to the back burner for at least two years when it was dealing with the public backlash from the 2007 Tasering death of Robert Dziekanski, and that cannot be considered excising due diligence.

Bourque was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 75 years after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The rampage set off a 30-hour manhunt that drew in officers from around the region.

Follow (at)AlyThomson on Twitter.

By Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press